Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures stay hot; dry week ahead

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday night is the best chance for rain across Colorado over the next seven days. There will be scattered showers and storms this evening that will clear out by late tonight. The rest of the week will be warm and dry.

Temperatures will reach the mid-80s on Wednesday with sunshine and dry conditions. There will still be some smoke in the atmosphere from wildfires with an Air Quality Warning in place through 4 p.m.

Even warmer temperatures move in on Thursday and Friday. Friday could potentially hit the 90s, making it the 75th 90-degree temperature in Denver so far this year. 2020 already holds the record for the most 90-degree temperatures in a year in Denver.

Temperatures will cool to the low 80s by the weekend with a 10-percent chance of rain on Saturday. Most places will stay dry through the weekend.

Cooler 70-degree temperatures move in by Tuesday.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories