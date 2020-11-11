Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures stay cool Thursday, mild weekend ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday night will stay dry and clear in the lower elevations with scattered snow showers in the mountains. The snow will clear out Thursday morning with about 1 to 4 inches of accumulation possible in the northern and central mountains.

Thursday will stay cool in Denver with a high temperature in the upper 40s. There will be more sunshine and dry weather.

Temperatures will climb to the 50s again Friday through Sunday. A storm system will bring more snow to the mountains on Saturday and Sunday with only a 10 percent of an isolated shower on the Front Range Saturday. Winds will be gusty throughout the day on Saturday.

Warm and above-average temperatures in the 60s will move in next week with more dry conditions.

