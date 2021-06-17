Temperatures slowly cooling away from record heat levels

DENVER (KDVR) — We reached 100-plus degrees in Denver today, making it the third day in a row with triple-digit heat.

That makes it the 14th time in recorded history of consecutive 100-plus degree days. We did it eight times with two straight days. We did it three times twice, including this year. We had four days in a row once. And we had five consecutive days three times in our history.

The good news is lower temperatures arrive tomorrow. We will still be hot with readings each afternoon in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. However, we will not be in record territory or near 100 degrees. So, expect temperatures to be 10 to 15 degrees cooler.

Each day through the weekend, we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. We could certainly use the rain.

The coolest day with the best chance for rain arrives on Monday thanks to a cold front. We will only reach the low- to mid-70s, making it feel much more refreshing. And there is a slightly higher chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The dry weather pattern returns on Tuesday and lasts through the end of next week. Temperatures will heat back into the upper 80s and low 90s. However, it appears we won’t return to record levels of heat.