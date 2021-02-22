Temperatures near 60s Tuesday; Snow showers arrive Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will stay mild with dry conditions on Tuesday. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s Tuesday afternoon, with sunshine and breezy winds.

Colorado’s next storm system will move in on Wednesday. High temperatures will drop to the 30s as a cold front moves through.

Scattered snow showers will start first in the foothills and higher elevations Wednesday afternoon and will move across the Front Range late Wednesday evening. Showers will end around midday Thursday, making a slick commute for some Thursday morning.

Snowfall totals will range from 1 to 3 inches in metro Denver and the northern Front Range and up to 5 inches on the Palmer Divide and foothills.

Dry weather will return on Friday, with high temperatures staying in the 30s. The weekend will stay mostly dry with another chance for snow next Monday.