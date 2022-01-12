Temperatures near 60 Thursday, snow chance Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday will be another mild and dry day on the Front Range with high temperatures in Denver climbing to the upper 50s.

A cold front will swing through Colorado on Friday bringing colder temperatures and snow showers. The mountains will see scattered snow showers on and off throughout the day.

Denver will start to see snow chances midday on Friday with light showers continuing into the afternoon. Snow showers will end late Friday.

Totals will be small in the lower elevations from this quick-hitting system. Some places will get missed by the snow or will only see light flurries and no accumulation. Other spots could see up to an inch on the Front Range.

The foothills and Palmer Divide will likely see higher totals ranging from 1-3 inches. The mountains can expect about 1 to 4 inches.

Dry weather will return on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures returning to the 50s Sunday through Tuesday.