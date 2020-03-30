Temperatures near 60 Monday with isolated showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Overnight Sunday there will be a few isolated showers on the Front Range.

Some of these showers will fall as snow along the Palmer Divide. Most places won’t see accumulation.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 50s on Monday with partly cloudy skies. The midday hours will be dry with isolated shower chances moving back in Monday afternoon and evening. These showers will be spotty so most places won’t see rain.

Tuesday will be dry with high temperatures in the upper 60s. This will be a great day to spend time outside.

Temperatures in the 60s will stay on Wednesday with a 10 percent chance for isolated showers.

More unsettled weather will move in Thursday and Friday as high temperatures cool to the low 50s.