Temperatures near 50 on Monday; dry, mild weather pattern here to stay

DENVER (KDVR) — A big warm up will begin on the Front Range starting on Monday. Afternoon high temperatures will hit the upper 40s with sunshine and dry conditions. This is near Denver’s average high temperature of 50 degrees for this time of year.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer with more sunshine and dry conditions. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s both days.

A cold front will swing through on Thursday knocking high temperatures into the low 50s. The Front Range will only have a 10% chance for an isolated shower with better chances in the mountains.

Friday and Saturday will be a little taste of spring with temperatures at or just below 60 degrees. Next weekend looks mild and dry in Colorado.