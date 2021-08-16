Temperatures hit the mid 90s Tuesday with mostly dry weather

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will climb to 94 degrees Tuesday afternoon in Denver. The record high for Aug. 17 is 98 degrees, set last year in 2020.

Along with the heat, there is only a 10% chance of rain with moderate levels of wildfire smoke.

Storm chances will start to go up on Wednesday as the monsoon returns to Colorado. Thursday will be the wettest day of the week with widespread showers and storms and temperatures cooling into the 80s.

A flash flood warning was issued until 5:45 p.m. Tuesday for the western area of the Cameron Peak burn scar, specifically around the Joe Wright Reservoir and upper part of Highway 14. The Larimer County Emergency Operations Center said the storm is stationary and could drop up to a half inch of rain.

The threat for flash flooding on Colorado’s burn scars will be higher on Thursday with storms becoming more widespread.

High temperatures in the 80s will last into Saturday with drier and warmer weather returning Sunday and Monday.