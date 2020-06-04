Temperatures hit the 90s Thursday with scattered storms

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be isolated storms on Colorado’s eastern Plains Wednesday night. Some of them could turn severe with hail and gusty winds as the main threats. Late Wednesday evening, storms will clear out of Colorado, leaving dry conditions overnight.

Thursday will be another warm day on the Front Range with high temperatures in the low 90s. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon but are not expected to turn severe on the Front Range. Storms could be stronger on the eastern Plains with hail and gusty winds as the main threats once again.

The rest of the week will be warm with storm chances almost every afternoon.

Temperatures cool into the 70s next week.