Temperatures hit the 80s Wednesday with scattered afternoon storms

DENVER (KDVR) — After a dry Tuesday across Colorado, scattered storm chances will return to the state on Wednesday.

High temperatures will be close to 80 degrees on the Front Range Wednesday afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will move in during the afternoon. Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats with storms that do develop.

Thursday will be the coolest day in the forecast, with highs dropping into the 70s and more afternoon storm chances.

Temperatures will heat back up to the 80s on Friday.

Hot temperatures are here to stay into next week with scattered storm chances each day.

