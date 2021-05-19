Temperatures hit the 80s Thursday; Scattered storms return Friday, Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — The warming trend will continue on Thursday as temperatures hit the 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Most of the Front Range will stay dry on Thursday with only a 10% chance of an isolated storm. Better storm chances will stay on the northeast plains.

Storms could turn severe on Colorado’s northeast plains Thursday afternoon with a marginal and slight risk for severe storms in place. The main risks will be large hail and damaging winds. Storms are going to be very spotty, so most places will get missed by them.

Storm chances will go up for the Front Range on Friday and Saturday with a 20% chance each afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s, low 80s both days.

Sunday will be dry but breezy with a high temperature around 80 degrees. Dry weather will continue into the start of next week.