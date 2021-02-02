Highs in the 60s again Wednesday before snow arrives: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued for Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday was another warm and dry day in Colorado. Denver topped out at 65 degrees. Afternoon high temperatures will hit the 60s on the Front Range again on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s high temperature in Denver will hit 61 degrees. The morning and midday will be dry before the cold front moves through Wednesday afternoon and evening. The cold front will increase cloud cover and wind while quickly dropping temperatures.

Scattered snow showers will start in the mountains early Wednesday morning. By Wednesday evening, spotty rain showers will develop over the Front Range and lower elevations before switching over to snow late Wednesday night.

Snow showers will continue into early Thursday morning before ending mid- to late morning. We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert for Thursday due to snowfall accumulation and possible icy roads.

Metro Denver will see accumulations ranging from nothing (more likely on the north side of town) up to 2 inches. The Palmer Divide and foothills will see about 1 to 4 inches of snowfall with up to a foot in Colorado’s central mountains.

There will be a break from the snowfall on Friday with temperatures reaching the 40s. Another wave of snowfall will move into the mountains on Saturday. A few of these showers could reach the Front Range.

Looking ahead to next week, another chance for snow is possible on Monday.