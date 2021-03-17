Temperatures hit the 40s Thursday, another chance of snow this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Melting will continue on Thursday with sunshine, dry weather, and high temperatures in the upper 40s.

The warming trend will continue on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be back into the 60s on Saturday afternoon.

Rain and snow showers return on Sunday afternoon and last into next week. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s on Sunday and into the 40s by Monday.

Precipitation will start off as rain on Sunday with mild temperatures and will change over to snow once temperatures drop overnight.