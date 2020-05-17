Temperatures heat up with mostly dry week ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures will jump up to 78 degrees on Sunday on the Front Range with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Areas south of metro Denver along the Palmer Divide have a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Temperatures on Monday will reach close to 90 degrees. The forecast high for Denver is 88. The record to tie or break for that day is 93 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be slightly cooler with breezy winds and a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower or storm. Fire danger will be high most of this week.

Temperatures will cool back into the 70s by Thursday.