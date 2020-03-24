Temperatures heat up Tuesday, snow chance later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Temperatures will reach the mid-60s on the Front Range on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. It will be a great day to spend time outside.

The mountains will see isolated snow showers through the day on Tuesday with up to 2 inches of accumulation possible.

Wednesday will be another dry and sunny day in the lower elevations with temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.

Weather changes will start to move in on Thursday evening. Winds and cloud cover will increase late on Thursday with precipitation moving in by early Friday morning.

Scattered snow showers are expected Friday on the Front Range. Accumulation is possible but the storm is too far away to know exact snowfall totals right now. Make sure to stay updated with the forecast this week for more information as it gets closer.

Drier weather will move in by next weekend with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s.