Temperatures heat up this week with scattered rain showers

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday is going to be a quiet weather day on the Front Range. Afternoon high temperatures will make it to the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

There will be a few scattered snow showers in Colorado’s mountains on Sunday but totals will be minimal.

Temperatures will continue to warm up this week and will reach the mid 60s by Tuesday.

Monday will be mostly dry in Denver and on the Front Range. Better chances for showers and storms will move in on Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered afternoon showers will stay in the forecast through the end of the week.

Temperatures will get knocked down into the 50s on Friday as another storm system moves in and brings shower chances across the state.