Temperatures heat up Sunday, mostly dry on Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- High temperatures will make it to 54 degrees in Denver on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

An isolated shower or two is possible Sunday evening although most places will stay dry.

The mountains will see scattered light snow showers on Sunday which could bring up to an inch of accumulation. A few shows could push east into the foothills of Denver Sunday evening.

The warm up will continue on Monday with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Once again, there is about a 10 perfect chance to see an isolated shower on the Front Range.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with mild temperatures and a lot of sunshine.

Temperatures will cool to the low 50s Thursday through Saturday with unsettled weather moving in.

