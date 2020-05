DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday will be a great day to spend time outside across Colorado. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s through Thursday with a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower or storm each day through the weekend. Most places will stay dry.

Temperatures will get even warmer at the end of the week as highs climb into the 80s. Next weekend will be warm and mostly dry with a lot of sunshine.