Temperatures heat up in Denver, close to 70 degrees by Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) -- Denver's quiet and mild weather pattern is here to stay for the next several days.

Temperatures will heat up to the 60s on Wednesday with sunny skies and dry conditions.

A weak cold front will move through Thursday, knocking high temperatures down to the low 50s. Thursday will be dry and sunny.

The warmest part of the week will be Friday into Saturday with temperatures reaching close to the 70s in some spots.

Temperatures cool slightly in the beginning of next week with partly cloudy skies.