Results
Super Tuesday: Live Primary Results & Interactive Map
Watch
Super Tuesday in Colorado: Non-stop live coverage
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures heat up in Denver, close to 70 degrees by Saturday

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

DENVER (KDVR) -- Denver's quiet and mild weather pattern is here to stay for the next several days.

Temperatures will heat up to the 60s on Wednesday with sunny skies and dry conditions.

A weak cold front will move through Thursday, knocking high temperatures down to the low 50s. Thursday will be dry and sunny.

The warmest part of the week will be Friday into Saturday with temperatures reaching close to the 70s in some spots.

Temperatures cool slightly in the beginning of next week with partly cloudy skies.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories