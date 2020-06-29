Temperatures dip but heat will return to Denver, Colorado

A cold front will switch the wind from the southwest to the north later tonight ushering in relief from the heat. Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Tuesday which will be about 10-15 degrees cooler than today. I can’t rule out a brief shower late on Tuesday, but the chances are low.

We will have a dry couple of days on Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures quickly return to the upper 80s to low 90s across metro Denver.

Temperatures for the holiday weekend will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees each day. We will have an isolated storm possible on Friday. We are adding in a few storms possible on the 4th Of July and Sunday. So, keep your outside holiday plans, but be prepared for a possible short interruption from a few passing storms.