Temperatures cool to the 70s Monday with evening rain chances

DENVER (KDVR) — Winds will relax after sunset Sunday night with dry conditions overnight. A cold front will move through late Sunday and early Monday morning dropping temperatures.

Monday will be much cooler than the 90 degree temperatures that the Front Range has had lately.

High temperatures make it to the mid 70s with evening rain showers and storms.

Some of this Monday evening rain will linger into Tuesday morning.

The high country and Palmer Divide have a chance to see light snow showers overnight Monday.

Drier weather moves in Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures heat back up to the 80s.

