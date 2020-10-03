Temperatures cool to the 60s Saturday, more smoke expected

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will swing through Colorado Friday night, dropping temperatures about 10 degrees on Saturday. Winds will be breezy to gusty at times late Friday night as the front pushes through.

Saturday will be a cool, fall-like day with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. There will still be smoke in the sky from wildfires with an Air Quality Warning in place through 4 p.m.

Sunday will heat back up to the 70s with sunshine and dry weather.

Monday and Tuesday will hit the 80s with a warm and dry week ahead.