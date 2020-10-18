Temperatures cool to the 50s Sunday, less wind will help fire danger

DENVER (KDVR) — Multiple wildfires are burning in Colorado and today’s elevated fire danger conditions didn’t bring any improvements. Winds gusted up to 50 mph in Colorado’s mountains today with very low humidity.

A new fire broke out today north of Boulder called the Cal Wood Fire. The Cal Wood Fire smoke plume was spotted across the entire Front Range and was captured on radar this afternoon as the fire was quickly spreading east.

A cold front is moving through Colorado Saturday evening that will bring a shift in wind and higher humidity. This should help firefighters at least in the overnight hours.

Sunday’s temperatures will be cooler behind the front with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. There will be dry conditions, partly cloudy skies, and another Air Quality Warning through 4 p.m.

Temperatures will heat up to the 70s again on Monday and will stay warm through Thursday. Another cold front swings through on Thursday evening dropping temperatures into the 50s on Friday and Saturday.

Next weekend will finally bring a chance of precipitation and fire danger relief to at least some of the state.