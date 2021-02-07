Temperatures cool to the 40s Monday, gusty winds return

DENVER (KDVR) — A strong cold front pushed through northeast Colorado Sunday afternoon, bringing gusty winds and quickly dropping temperatures.

The gusty winds and dry conditions spread several fires quickly that sparked across the Front Range. Luckily, humidity is going up Sunday night and winds will be calmer overnight, helping firefighters.

Winds will stay strong Sunday night into Monday morning in the mountains with gusts up to 70 mph. The Front Range will see gusts up to 35 mph throughout Monday with an afternoon high temperatures in the 40s.

Colder temperatures in the 30s will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday with more dry weather in Denver.

The next chance for snowfall on the Front Range will come on Thursday and Friday as high temperatures drop into the 20s.