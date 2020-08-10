Temperatures cool briefly to the 80s Monday, isolated storm chances

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front pushed through Colorado early Monday morning cooling temperatures about 10 degrees from Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures on Monday will reach the upper 80s in Denver.

There will be a chance for an isolated storm or two but better chances will stay south of Metro Denver along the Palmer Divide and in the Pikes Peak Region.

Temperatures will heat right back up to the 90s on Tuesday.

There will be more isolated storm chances on Tuesday afternoon with the best chances on the eastern plains. The plains have a marginal risk for storms to turn severe. Hail and strong winds are both possible.

The end of the week will be dry on the Front Range with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

The Front Range will stay hot through the weekend with isolated storm chances returning Saturday and Sunday.