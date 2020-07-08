Temperatures continue to soar to near-record levels in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The heat will continue through the weekend and into early next week before a low chance for rain helps to bring the temperatures down into the lower 90s.

In the meantime, we have a few hotter days ahead with the potential to reach or break record highs.

The best chance to hit 100 degrees for the first time this year would be on Friday. The record high is 102, set in 2016. The next chance would be on Monday with a record high of 100 from 2003. We are forecasting a high of 99 degrees.

We will introduce a low chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms early next week. However, most places will continue to stay dry, keeping fire concerns elevated across Colorado.