Temperature swings between summer heat and cooler fall feeling

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures across metro Denver and the Front Range took a break from the heat with readings only warming into the 60s and 70s Friday. Under mostly clear skies tonight it will be cool with overnight readings in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Unfortunately, the heat returns over the weekend. It will be mainly sunny and dry with highs pushing near 90 degrees each afternoon.

We get another shot of cool fall temperatures on Monday and Tuesday with highs again expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s thanks to a cold front. There will be some passing showers and even a thunderstorm possible as the front moves through on Monday.

We will turn dry again through the end of the week with a slow warming trend back into the 70s and 80s. Good news for now is there are no 90 degree temperatures in the 7-day forecast.