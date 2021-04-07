Temperature swings between cool and warm days

DENVER (KDVR) — We will continue to enjoy dry days heading into the weekend with plenty of sunshine each afternoon. Temperatures will flip between cool 50s some days followed by warmer 60s.

It will be windy at times with gusts pushing 30 mph during the afternoon along the Front Range and in metro Denver. The windy days look to be Thursday and Friday. We are expecting less wind by the weekend.

We are tracking an unsettled weather pattern setting up for early next week. That means the return of rain showers and even some snow possible. Right now you should expect a few rain showers late on Sunday and Monday. Most places will stay dry these two days.

A better chance for rain showers arrives Tuesday into Wednesday and temperatures will be cooling into the upper 40s to lower 50s for highs each afternoon. There is also the chance that during the overnight hours between Tuesday and Wednesday the rain could mix with or change to snow. And, yes, accumulation of a few slushy inches is possible.