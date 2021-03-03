System bringing rain and snow with possible accumulation across metro Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system will travel from Southern California Wednesday evening and across southern Colorado through the day Thursday. This will bring more clouds and cooler temperatures, plus rain and snow.

The mountains will accumulate between 2″ to 5″ by late Thursday evening. Some of the higher totals will be across the southern mountains of Colorado.

In Denver, we are expecting a rain/snow mix in Thursday’s morning hours. Then it will be mainly rain showers through the afternoon. We expect it to turn back to a mix late afternoon and into the evening before ending after 9 p.m. Accumulation looks to be mainly on grassy areas and less than 1″.

Communities on the south side of the metro will have a period of all snow, especially from late afternoon through the evening. These areas could see a few inches of accumulation and some slick spots on roads after sunset.

Sunshine will return on Friday and we’ll warm back into the 50s with lots of melting.

The weekend will stay sunny and dry with even warmer 60s to enjoy.