Surge of tropical moisture produces heavy rain, flooding possible: Pinpoint Weather Alert

DENVER (KDVR) — Humid air is streaming into parts of the state and this will create a number of thunderstorms for the weekend, heavy rainfall and flooding are the highest threats.

Storm update at 2:45 pm. Flooding will be a risk today as well as this weekend. pic.twitter.com/gCfRUtKHuh — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 24, 2020

This tropical flow of air won’t last but a few days. With that said, valuable rainfall will come to many of us through Monday.

As of Thursday, a severe drought was declared for parts of Denver as the state’s ongoing drought remains an issue.

The rainfall deficit that create the current drought won’t be overcome, but the rainfall will be helpful.

Should your area get hit by a storm, the rainfall may easily amount to more than one inch. Should the storms produce that over a short period of time flooding will occur – flood warnings have been issued for parts of Colorado. Because of this, our team of meteorologists have declared Friday a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Weather threats to your weekend plans include flooding as the highest risk to the state. A surge of tropical moisture will make our weather, across the state, unsettled through Monday. pic.twitter.com/ZfYEDExdoO — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 24, 2020

Flooding will be the primary threat of the storms Friday through Monday. Second will be the lightning threat to your outdoor plans.

Temperatures will be cooler due to the storminess, highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s possible during the next three days.

As we get from Monday through Wednesday a lot of this humidity will begin to decrease and the area will return to a hotter and mostly dry pattern again. With that said, even a brief increase in rain chances goes a long way considering how dry we are as a state.

Keep an eye on our interactive radar here or on your Pinpoint Weather App to track the chance of rain.