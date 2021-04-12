Sunshine with highs in the 50s Monday, followed by two rounds of rain and snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine early Monday then increasing clouds by afternoon. Highs reach 52 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay dry today with sunshine early then increasing clouds. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

Two storm systems lined-up this week with both rain and snow for Colorado. The average date of last Spring snow in Denver is April 28.

The first storm system arrives Tuesday-Wednesday. It delivers 2-6 inches of snow to the Divide and Foothills. Rain and/or snow to Denver with light snow accumulation on the west side of town and west of I-25 with lots of melting.

The 2nd storm system arrives Thursday night into Friday. 1-3 inches of snow possible in Denver. 4-8 inches in the Foothills and Divide.

Drier by Saturday-Sunday.