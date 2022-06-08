DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says to expect gradual sunshine this morning that will lead to a seasonal afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with hot temperatures along the western slope.

Most stay dry today but an isolated storm is possible down to the southeast corner.

Severe threat stays on the low side but could still find a brief heavy downpour with high winds and small hail if it gets going.

Thursday we heat things up with a few more scattered storms for the afternoon.

Expect more heat, with highs reaching into the 90s this weekend. Conditions will also remain dry.