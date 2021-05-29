Sunshine with afternoon t-storms Saturday, 72 degrees; Wet Sunday and Memorial Day

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting a dry, sunny start to Saturday with a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms across the Front Range and Mountains. Highs in the low 70s. Mountain highs in the 60s and 70s.

A cold front hits tonight and stalls. The result is cloud cover, high chances for rain and t-storms, and highs in the 50s both Sunday and Memorial Day.

Denver and the Front Range could pick up 1-1.5 inches of total rainfall.

The mountains can expect high chances for rain/t-storms and snow above 10,000 feet.

Turning drier on Tuesday.

Much warmer, drier Wednesday through Sunday.

Total rainfall forecast Sunday-Monday.