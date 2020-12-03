Sunshine to return along with a warming trend in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The recent storm system that brought light snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions is moving out of the Colorado Wednesday evening. We will have much less wind in Denver, but under clear skies it will be a cold night with overnight readings in the single digits and teens.

We have a quiet weather pattern setting up through the remainder of this week and the weekend. That means we will get to enjoy mainly sunny skies with just a few passing clouds through the middle of next week.

Temperatures will be on a warming trend as well. Our normal high in Denver is around 45 degrees. We will be close to that on Thursday and then warm to the 50s for Friday and the weekend.

We will stay above normal most of next week and could even reach 60 degrees.

The next chance for snow for us looks to arrive around the 10th to 11th of December. The question will always be: how much could be possible? We’re tracking it.