Sunshine returns with isolated afternoon t-storms; 80s this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — After two to three days of cloudy skies and beneficial rain, we are drying out. We are forecasting sunshine Wednesday with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The mountains can expect morning sunshine, then a 20-40% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s, and low 70s.

Expect a similar forecast on Thursday with highs around 80 degrees.

Friday and Saturday feature a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Both mornings will be dry.

The chance drops to 10% on Sunday afternoon.

This is a normal late Spring and Summer pattern in Colorado with dry mornings and isolated afternoon t-storms.