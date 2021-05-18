Sunshine returns to Colorado Wednesday after gloomy start to week

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a wet and cloudy few days in Colorado with scattered rain showers and cool temperatures. The rain will move out of the Front Range by mid-afternoon Tuesday night, with drier weather settling for the next few days.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday, heating high temperatures into the low 70s. There is only a 10% chance for a few isolated showers and storms, but most places will stay dry.

Temperatures will reach around 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with mostly dry conditions and sunny skies.

A few scattered storms will return on Saturday with a high temperature of 72 degrees in Denver. Sunday will be dry with temperatures staying warm.

