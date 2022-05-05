DENVER (KDVR) — The storm system that delivered rain and snow is slowly exiting Colorado. Expect clearing skies in Denver with sunshine and highs around 68 degrees on Thursday.

The mountains will have some leftover snow showers, then skies will clear. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s on Thursday.

It will be dry and warmer on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, there will be a high temperature of 80 degrees, and highs will be in the mid-80s on Saturday.

On Sunday (Mother’s Day), a cold front slides across bringing highs in the mid-70s and partly cloudy skies. There will be a chance for a few rain/snow showers in the mountains and Foothills.

It will turn breezy Sunday afternoon with winds at 15-25 mph. It will be windier in the mountains at 40-80 mph.

We’re in for a windy stretch again. Most of next week features afternoon wind gusts of 15-40 mph in Denver and across the Front Range, and mountain gusts at 30-70 mph.

The Pinpoint Weather Team doesn’t have any precipitation chances until next weekend along with cooler temperatures.