Sunshine returns through Friday with warmer temperatures; Rain returns Sunday afternoon

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting high pressure through Saturday morning. It will be sunny and 60 degrees on Wednesday in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

The normal high in Denver right now is 69 degrees.

The mountains turn sunny on Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s. There is a 10% chance of an afternoon dry, gusty t-storm.

There will be similar weather on Thursday and Friday. There’s a 10% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms on Friday across the mountains and Front Range.

Saturday starts dry then features a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms across the Front Range with highs in the 70s.

A cold front hits on Sunday. Clouds increase with a higher 50% chance of rain/t-storms midday through afternoon.

We’ll see this play out again on Monday and possibly Tuesday. Total rainfall could reach 0.5″ in Denver.