Sunshine returns this weekend with warmer temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — After getting the latest snowfall on record (and tied for the longest snowless streak) on Friday morning, the rest of this system will clear through the evening hours.

We will see clearing skies tonight, meaning some chilly lows in the teens. Winds will also decrease after midnight along the Front Range. Winds from the foothills and into the mountains will pick up after midnight and we can see breezy conditions.

The high wind warning for the foothills and into the mountains will remain in effect through noon on Sunday as wind speeds will be 35-45 mph with gusts upwards of 80 mph. Along the Front Range, winds will be lighter with mainly sunny skies in the forecast all weekend.

Highs on Saturday make it into the upper 40s, keeping us seasonal for this time of the year. Sunday and the start of the workweek will get another warm-up with highs hanging around the 60-degree mark.