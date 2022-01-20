Sunshine returns before next cold front and snow chance Friday afternoon

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be sunny skies on Thursday across most of Colorado.
Patchy morning fog is possible in Weld County and many mountain valleys. Front Range highs in the 30s to around 40 degrees.
A cold front moves in on Friday with snow developing by afternoon in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.
Snow tapers off late Friday into Saturday morning.
Snow totals by 5 a.m. Saturday:
- Denver, Fort Collins, Greeley: 0-1 inches
- Castle Rock, Monument: 1-3 inches
- Foothills: 2-6 inches
- Mountains: 2-6 inches
- Eastern Plains: 0-1 inches
Sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday.
The next cold front arrives Monday-Tuesday with a chance for snow and colder temps.