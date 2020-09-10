Sunshine returns as temperatures warm up

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — The storm system that brought the drastic temperature change and snow will finally be lifting away form Colorado after three days of record cold and snow.

We will have some patchy rain and snow showers in the Colorado mountains on Friday. In Denver we will have partly sunny skies and a pleasant day with highs returning to 70 degrees.

The remainder of the weekend and most of next week will be mainly sunny with temperatures reaching the 80s each afternoon.

Our next chance for rain arrives next weekend with a few showers possible and cooler 70s.

