Sunshine, near 60 degrees in Denver Thursday; Snow arrives Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting mostly to partly sunny skies on Thursday. Expect warm highs around 60 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay dry on Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs in the 30s.

A fast-moving, minor cold front hits Colorado on Friday afternoon and evening. The bulk of the snow in Denver occurs from 6 p.m.- midnight.

Denver: 1 inch

Fort Collins: 1 inch

Greeley: 1 inch

Palmer Divide: 1-3 inches

Foothills: 1-4 inches

Ski Areas: 1-4 inches

Eastern Plains: 0-1 inches

Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.

Inches of total snow 5am Saturday.

It will turn sunny on Saturday with highs in the 40s. Sunday will be dry and sunny with highs near 60 degrees.

On Valentine’s Day, expect it to be dry with sunshine and a high near 60 degrees.

The next cold front hits Wednesday-Thursday with a chance for snow.

