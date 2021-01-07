Sunshine, near 50 degrees Thursday; Snow arrives Saturday afternoon

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine and high cloudiness today across Denver and the Front Range. Highs nearing 50.

The mountains stay dry with partly sunny skies. Highs in the 20s.

Friday is similar with increasing cloudiness.

A small storm system arrives early/midday Saturday in the Mountains with light snow accumulation.

That snow hits Denver and the Front Range by afternoon/evening. Up to 1″ of accumulation by early Sunday. Colder highs in the 30s.

Mountain accumulations will range from 1-2″ by early Sunday.

Turning drier and sunny on Sunday. Near 40.

Dry and mild early next week, 40s and low 50s.

Forecast snow totals between Saturday and Sunday.