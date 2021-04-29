Sunshine, highs near 70 degrees Thursday; 80s this weekend then another super soaker

DENVER (KDVR)– We are forecasting sunshine today across Colorado. A beautiful Spring Thursday with high pressure in control. Front Range highs near 70.

The normal high in Denver right now is 65.

The mountains stay sunny and dry with 50s and 60s. The big melt re-engages for a few days.

It stays dry and warm through Saturday across Colorado.

Then a strong low pressure system moves in Sunday and continues into Monday. Like the previous storm system, it delivers heavy rain for Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. 1-2 inches of rain accumulation possible. It could be heavy, wet snow in the foothills. Another good shot of snow for the ski areas that remain open.

Overnight low temperatures after the storm clears could dip into the mid-30s in Denver between Monday night and Tuesday morning. I would wait to plant until after.

Forecast snowfall between Sunday and Monday.