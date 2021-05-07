Sunshine, highs in the 80s Friday; Drizzle on Mother’s Day

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine and a high of 80 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins on Friday.

The mountains stay sunny early then a 10% chance of a dry, gusty t-storm in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and 70s. There will be lots of melting of the snowpack today.

Saturday starts sunny and dry across the Front Range. Then, clouds increase with a 40% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms.

The mountains on Saturday can expect rain/snow/t-storms racing in by midday.

Mother’s Day looks cooler in the upper 40s across the Front Range with low clouds and drizzle.

Monday looks wet with on/off rain showers. Then it changes to a rain/snow mix in Denver by Monday night into Tuesday morning. Light wet accumulation possible, one inch or less across the I-25 Corridor.

The mountains and Foothills could see several inches of snow accumulation.

Wait to plant until after this. We are forecasting overnight lows in the mid-30s for two nights.

Total moisture by Tuesday morning.

Total snow by Tuesday morning.