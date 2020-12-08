Sunshine, highs in 60s; End of week snow and colder temps

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting another warm, dry day at 60-65 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. The normal high right now is 43. The record high today is 73 set in 1940.

The mountains stay warm and dry with 30s, 40s and 50s even at 10,000 feet.

Wednesday is similar.

We may see the merger of a low pressure and cold front between Thursday night and Saturday morning. Snow is likely across all mountain zones. Lighter snow for the Front Range.

Right now I’m forecasting 2-8 inches at the ski areas and 1-3 inches across Denver and the Front Range by 5am Saturday. Some additional light accumulations possible until Saturday night.

Drier on Sunday.

Forecast snow totals by 5am Saturday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Future radar/satellite on Friday 5pm. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.