Sunshine, highs in 50s Mondays; Next storm system arrives Tuesday with wind and snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine and less wind on Monday. Front Range highs around 54 degrees.

The mountains stay dry today. Increasing clouds tonight. Snow starts in the Northern Mountains tonight but waits until Tuesday for the I-70 Corridor.

This snow is part of the next storm system. Snow becomes widespread on Tuesday into early Wednesday. 3-8 inches of total snow at the ski areas in the Central and Northern Mountains. The most will fall in the Northern Mountains near Steamboat, Flat Tops, Buffalo Pass, and Cameron Pass.

Wind will also return with this storm system. Mountain gusts 30-60mph. Front Range gusts 20-40mph.

Drier by midday Wednesday.

Another storm system is lined-up by Thursday night into Friday. Light snow accumulation in the Mountains.

Another storm possible on Saturday. Light snow accumulation in the Mountains.

Forecast snowfall between Tuesday-Wednesday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.