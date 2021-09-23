Sunshine before heavy wave of clouds Thursday, highs in the 80s

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting morning sunshine on Thursday in Denver then a heavy wave of afternoon clouds move in. An isolated afternoon shower is possible over the mountains. This is from a cold front. Front Range highs will be in the low 80s, mountain highs in the 60s and 70s.

We’ll see a small amount of light smoke across Colorado on Thursday. It’s streaming in from California.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s on Friday in Denver behind this cold front.

Warmer temperatures move in this weekend. Front Range highs will be in the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday. Expect dry conditions with sunshine.

It will be dry on Monday-Tuesday. Then, a chance for rain showers on Wednesday-Thursday with a cold front. Cooler highs in the 70s.

Peak Fall color occurs the next two weekends in Colorado!