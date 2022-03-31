DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a beautiful Thursday with sunny skies that will turn partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs will be around 60 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Expect less wind today.

The mountain stay sunny early then clouds will increase as the next storm system approaches. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Snow hits the mountains tonight and continues on Friday with 1-4 inches of accumulation.

Inches of total snow by Friday 5pm.

Across the Front Range, we have a 10-20% chance of a rain shower on Friday.

Skies will clear Friday night with lows dropping in to the 30s.

It will be sunny and dry on Saturday with highs in the 60s.

Another minor storm system races through Sunday-Monday with a 20% chance of rain showers in Denver. Expect 1-4 inches of mountain snow accumulation.

A third minor storm system hits Colorado on Tuesday.