DENVER (KDVR) — One last chilly start this morning before we warm things up! Highs will be in the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine and a light southwest wind.

High pressure is settling over the state, and that means sunny skies and warmer temperatures for the week ahead. We get close to 70 midweek before a series of disturbances pass by Friday through next weekend.

Not the bitter cold but still dropping off with some rain, snow mix possible.